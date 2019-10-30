Ariana Grande is counting down to Halloween with this black-and-white video inspired by legendary horror series ‘The Twilight Zone’!

Ariana Grande, 26, is giving us all the heebie-jeebies! The “Thank U, Next” singer can as a monster in a fun and spooky video shared to her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The black-and-white video begins with a unmistakable silhouette of Ariana’s signature high pony tail, over-the-knee boots and feather duster. Upon closer look, however, she appears to have transformed into a very glamorous monster! Her sequined face net and false lashes prove that style is forever, human or…otherwise. The 27 second snippet, captioned “happy halloween’s eve” with a black heart, was followed up by two black-and-white photos of her full look. She captioned the second post “eye of the beholder,” and in the third, she simply holds a cigarette while looking at the camera.

“You unlock this door with the key of imagination. Beyond it is another dimension,” a male voice narrates over a spooky sound track. “A dimension of sound, a dimension of sight, a dimension of the mind. You’re moving into a land of both shadow and substance, of things and ideas. You’ve just crossed over into the twilight zone.” The narration is a reference to the iconic sci fi-horror series The Twilight Zone that ran from 1959 to 1964. The anthology series was rebooted in 2019 on streaming platform CBS All Access, and is narrated by Get Out star Jordan Peele. We’re definitely hoping for more content in this super cool costume!

Ariana herself has been a big inspiration for Halloween, and Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Mathers, 23, even dressed up like her idol! The Instagram influencer shared a pic of herself rocking a look inspired by Ari’s track “7 Rings” with black over-the-knee boots, a short plaid dress, velvet choker, and, of course, the signature sky-high pony! Ariana was seemingly loving the look, commenting with a ring and black heart emojis!

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, also went as Ariana last year! The mom-of-three looked half her age in a super cute bubblegum pink mini, gray over-the-knee boots and a high blonde pony. The look was inspired by the singer’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier last year.