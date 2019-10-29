Olivia Culpo Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs In Workout Gear As Christian McCaffrey Romance Heats Up

Work it, workout! Olivia Culpo looked super fit and healthy leaving the gym in West Hollywood donned in her best workout attire on a beautiful day out and about.

Olivia Culpo, 27, can truly wear anything and make it look great! The former Miss Universe was spotted on Oct. 27 leaving a West Hollywood fitness center and looked super sporty while showing off her incredible body. Olivia wore a black and white sports bra with matching high-waisted black leggings that had a white stripe running down the side. She added a white sweatshirt, tied around her waist, and donned white trainers to complete the look. Of course, Olivia accessorized her gym attire with minimal jewelry — including a necklace — and fashioned her hair in a high ponytail. She even played up her natural beauty, adding a smokey eye to her daytime look.

The former beauty queen always looks stunning whether she is dressed for the red carpet or simply out running errands. Lately, Olivia’s had a particular glow about her and some of that might have to do with her flourishing personal life! Olivia has been dating NFL star Christian McCaffrey for a number of months, with the two spotted getting cozy in July 2019 while they were in Cabo. The Carolina Panthers player is just as accomplished as Olivia, and already holds a number of titles and record at the mere age of 23! The pair definitely make a fine couple, and Christian is positively “smitten” with Olivia.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and NFL player “have been quietly dating for several months now,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Oct. 17. “It has been an easy fit because they like a lot of the same things like working out and having dinners with friends,” the source continued. And the couple are very supportive of one another’s endeavors. Olivia has even been spotted at a few of Christian’s games “to support and cheer him on.” Of course, their relationship is also founded in a lot of mutual respect they have for each other, and Olivia, particularly, “likes how grounded and considerate he is to her. They are just a normal couple and Olivia loves that.”

Olivia and Christian’s “normal couple” behavior even includes cooking for one another! On Christian’s Oct. 17 Instagram story, the NFL star captured Olivia in the kitchen — spatula in hand — and stirring up some “Egg sammies on a Thursday,” per Christian’s caption. Whether these two are working out in the gym or cooking up something good in the kitchen, they appear to be going strong as they keep their relationship as private and special as possible.