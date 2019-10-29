Nick Viall just won Halloween among Bachelor Nation. He’s donned a pilot’s costume and bandaged up his forehead to go as new Bachelor Peter Weber, who suffered a freak facial injury while filming.

Nick Viall managed to come up with one of the most clever ideas for a Halloween costume, and he managed to keep it inside Bachelor Nation. The 39-year-old former Bachelor is paying a fun tribute to the current holder of the title, “Pilot Peter” Weber. What makes his costume so perfect is that he used Pete’s real life scary facial injury earlier in October to make the look really timely. Nick donned a pilot’s uniform, had a pilot’s cap under his arm, put a bandage on his forehead and held on to a rose in an Instagram pic he shared on Oct. 26.

“Just a Pilot on a flight for love…will probably crash into a windmill tonight,” he captioned the Oct. 26 photo before heading out to a party. Props for his amazing reference to Pete’s sex in a windmill with Bachelorette Hannah Brown where they did it four times during their Fantasy Suite date.

Fans went wild for Nick’s costume, and singer pal Demi Lovato, 27, was apparently going to the same party as she wrote, “HAHAHAHA Brilliant… see you soooooooon 💀” in the comments. User sharleenjoynt applauded, “This is too perfect! Well done 👏🏻👏🏻” while fan ckuppie wrote, “Screaming this is so good.”

Peter ended up needing to get 22 stitches to his forehead after he cut himself in the face while carrying two glasses. The freak accident occurred in early October during filming on location in Costa Rica for Season 24. and he was rushed via helicopter two hours away to the city of San Juan for specialized treatment. While there were initial reports that he “split his face open,” The Bachelor host Chris Harrison took to Instagram to reassure fans Peter was just fine. “There’s been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today. Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of,” Chris wrote on Oct. 8.