Uh-oh… Selena Gomez’s being blasted by Taylor Swift’s fans after she sported an outfit back by her bestie’s arch enemy, Kim Kardashian.

Red Alert? Selena Gomez, 27, showed a ton of skin when she posted an Instagram Story on Oct. 27 of herself wearing a piece from Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS Solutionwear line. You read that right — The “Good For You” songstress appeared to be wearing the brand’s $62 onyx sculpting bodysuit, which she referred to as “legit so freaking comfortable.” Does she look great? Of course — but there’s an obvious problem, at least for a certain group of fans.

You guessed it: Taylor Swift‘s fans went crazy on social media with many of them wondering why Selena would support Kim, 39, given the beauty mogul & “Shake It Off” singer’s years-long beef with one another. “The fact that Selena is promoting SKIMS… girl what are you doing,” one tweeted. Many, however, were quick to defend Selena on social media for her apparent unawareness of what she was wearing. “Selena probably has no idea SKIMS is Kim’s brand,” one fan thought. “Stylists and teams give celebrities what they’re supposed to wear and they wear them no questions asked. She probably loved the shapewear, looked at the tag, and tagged them in her story. It’s not that deep.”

Others begged for peace between the two fan armies. “Selena and Taylor have been best friends for more than 10 years and Swifties and Selenators have been really supportive of each other too… I hope you guys don’t act dumb and fight over a small thing like this SKIMS thing… we have had enough drama already!” a mutual fan of the two singers tweeted.

Selena’s defense of Taylor dates back many years. She seemingly spoke up for the “Blank Space” singer in 2016 after Kim and her husband Kanye West, 41, released footage that seems to show him and Taylor agreeing to those lyrics for his song “Famous.” Selena tweeted “There are more important things to talk about… Why can’t people use their voice for something that f***ing matters?” after the situation was blasted on social media.

The longtime BFF’s relationship appears to be in tact all this time later. Selena revealed that Taylor cried when she heard her latest song “Lose You To Love Me” which fans think is about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.