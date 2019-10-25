Selena Gomez Reveals Taylor Swift Cried When She Heard ‘Lose You To Love Me’ The First Time

Selena Gomez appeared on ‘New Music with Zane Lowe’ on Oct. 25 and revealed that longtime friend Taylor Swift cried when she heard her new songs.

Selena Gomez, 27, and Taylor Swift, 29, have been best buds for quite some time! And in a new interview with Zane Lowe on his live Apple radio show, New Music with Zane Lowe, Selena got candid about sharing her new songs with Taylor. “[Taylor’s] amazing,” Selena tearfully gushed, getting choked up with emotion as she reflected on her friendship with the “You Need To Calm Down” singer. “She was frustrated when I was frustrated, she was sad when I was sad; more than anything, my friends stood by my side. When they saw me in so much pain, they never stopped loving me. I played her the song with her mom and dad, and her mom and Taylor started crying. The first thing they said to me was, ‘We’re so happy that you’re here.’”

Selena also revealed more information about her upcoming album, as well as the timing and thought process of releasing her new music to the public. “I think the first two songs were important for me to kind of release, and the rest of it is very much where I am and however that looks,” she said. “And it’s actually really cool, because even down to the track list and putting them in order, it [the songs] goes really well with one another.”

Earlier this week, Selena dropped not one, but two new songs — “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” — and although there is no set release date for her new album, Selena teased some brand new info about what fans can expect when it does drop. “This is just the first two songs and I fully believe I’ve saved the best for last,” she shared. “One of my favorite songs is about vulnerability, and that is one record I’m really excited about. I can’t wait for people to hear it [the album]. I wonder what they’re going to feel and think.”