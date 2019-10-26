Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Lovingly Wrap Their Arms Around Each Other On Cute Lunch Date In LA

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson looked like the perfect, happy couple while out to lunch in LA on Oct. 25.

Miley Cyrus, 26, and Cody Simpson, 22, are one happy couple! The dynamic duo — who started seeing each other in early Oct. after they were spotted making out over smoothie bowls shortly after Miley’s breakup with Kaitlynn Carter — strolled arm in arm with one another in Los Angeles after enjoying a cute lunch date at Joan’s on Third on Oct. 25.

Miley looked cute and casual in tight, black jeans that flared at the ankles, and wore a plain black t-shirt tucked into her high-waisted denim. The “Mother’s Daughter” songstress wore her long blonde hair down in cute, messy beach waves and finished off her all-black daytime look with a pair of it-girl red leather boots — the perfect way to dress for fall in the warm Los Angeles weather!

Cody also kept his look super casual, opting to match his lady love in a black crewneck sweatshirt. The hunky Australian singer looked comfy and cozy in a pair of fitted, yet slightly baggy jeans and finished off his look with black sneakers and round black sunglasses. These two definitely complement each other perfectly, and the smiles on their faces say it all!

Cody and Miley have not been shy about their romance and engage in cute PDA everywhere they go. The pair are also all over each other’s Instagram stories, and they even covered Kylie Jenner’s now infamous “Rise & Shine” song in the bathroom while they were getting ready! At the Tiffany Men’s launch event on Oct. 11, Cody couldn’t stop gushing to HollywoodLife about his romance with Miley. “She’s creative, she’s very passionate about what she does. I’m very similar in that sense, so I think that’s why we get along so well,” he revealed. “We just have a ball, yeah! That’s the most important part of a relationship, you know? When you can just say…we’ve been friends…the reason why it’s not like, it hasn’t been like a really crazy, sudden thing is because we’ve been friends for so long that when, you know, we sort of found each other again in a space…we both met back in the day when we were partying a lot and we like, had a lot of fun then, but now we found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy.”