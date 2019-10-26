Emilia Clarke Reunites With Her ‘GoT’ Loves Jason Momoa & Kit Harington For Her Bday — Cute Pic

Emilia Clarke took to Instagram on Oct. 26 to share a sweet photo she took with her former ‘Game of Thrones’ co-stars Jason Momoa and Kit Harington during her birthday celebration.

Emilia Clarke, 33, was in a nostalgic mood when she met up with two of her former Game of Thrones co-stars! The actress shared a photo that showed her happily posing with Jason Momoa, 40, and Kit Harington, 32, while celebrating her birthday and it was the cutest. In the pic, which was posted on Oct. 26, Jason can be seen in the middle of Emilia and Kit with his arms around both of them as they all stand there and smile for the camera. Emilia has her hands on Jason’s arm and looks as thrilled as could be to be around her friends. “Reunions never looked this hairy. #anyexcuseforamomoasandwich @prideofgypsies #birthdaybonazaparttwo,” she joked in the caption.

In addition to her photo with Jason and Kit, Emilia shared other birthday celebration photos with some of her other close friends and there was even one of her sitting in front of a lit birthday treat. She also posted one of herself looking gorgeous in a black dress with singer Camila Cabello, 22, who was bending down in an “I’m not worthy” pose after meeting her.

It’s great to know Emilia has made such am impact with her Game of Thrones role, especially considering how much it meant to her. The talented beauty admitted that her memorable role as Daenerys took up her “whole heart” in an Instagram post she shared on May 19, the same day as the series finale of the show. “Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me,” she wrote in a caption for her post, which included pics from the show. “The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown.”

We hope to see more Game of Thrones reunions in the future! Although it’s only been five months since the finale aired, we already miss the faces of the talented cast!