Selena Gomez Reveals Secret Connection Billie Eilish Has To Her New Music & Promises ‘More’ To Come

It’s a case of ‘Six Degrees of Billie Eilish.’ Selena Gomez revealed how her new music is connected to the ‘Bad Guy’ singer, the meaning behind her ‘Look At Her Now’ track, and if there’s more on the way.

Can the world expect a Billie Eilish and Selena Gomez collaboration in the future? It could happen. Selena, 27, revealed to SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood hosts Symon and Tony Fly that she and Billie, 17, have a special connection: Selena’s song, “Lose You to Love Me,” was produced by Billie’s brother, Finneas, 22. “It was really cool [to work with him.] It actually kind of happened last minute. We were finishing up the song, and he’s at the same label as I am, along with Billie, and they played him the song. They said ‘hey, do you think you can add something to it?” And he was so kind to say, ‘absolutely.’”

“He just added that final touch, and it really made a difference, from the second chorus to what he did in the bridge,” said Selena. “It was really awesome.” Selena’s somber track about her most recent fallout with Justin Bieber wasn’t the only new track she dropped. She also shared the upbeat “Look At Her Now,” and she revealed why this song was for all the Selenators out there.

“So, this one, I did for my fans because my ride-or-dies that have been with me for years, they’ve seen everything and they’ve been a part of my life, and social media amplifies your connection with people. So, I actually feel way closer to them than I’ve ever been before. So, I wanted them to know I was okay. I wanted to release that moment with “Lose You To Love Me,” but this was more of like, ‘I’m actually proud of myself. And I’m so proud of your guys.’ So I did that for my fans.”

“The song is about telling a story. It’s always about kind of redeeming yourself and making sure you acknowledge that you kind of mess up, and you go through your stuff, but you always come out of it just feeling… like a boss.”

How is Selena feeling, anyway? It’s been a hot minute since she’s been in the spotlight. Ever since she and Justin parted ways in early 2018, she’s kept a low profile while working on 13 Reasons Why and her Netflix series, Living Undocumented. Turns out, she’s feeling “great.”

“I [have] always been a huge advocate for taking care of yourself first, and that’s always something that is a priority to me. So, taking time and allowing myself to maybe self evaluate and just check and make sure, you know…mentally and emotionally spiritually, I feel good. So that’ll always be number one. And so I allowed myself to have time for that. And I said, a lot of stuff was happening in my life, and I wanted to make sure that I handled it the best way that I could.”

What’s next for Sel? Expect more songs and a new album in the future. “I hope that I don’t annoy everyone, but I’m planning on releasing more music,” she added. “So that’s probably what I’m going to be doing. I have so much stuff that I can’t wait to share with everyone. I’m impatient. I just talked with…the president of my label, and I said, ‘I just want to do more. Let’s just do one more before the end of the year. He was like, ‘you need to calm down.’ “ Hey, that’s a Taylor Swift reference. Maybe Taylor will make an appearance on the rumored SG3.

