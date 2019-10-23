Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Secrets: How He Reportedly Dropped 20 Lbs. Or More

Looking good, Rob Kardashian! Kim Kardashian’s younger brother appeared thinner at her birthday party, and he has reportedly shed about twenty pounds! So, how did he do it?

Rob Kardashian, 32, looked a bit slimmer and a bit trimmer while making a rare public appearance at Kim Kardashian’s 39th birthday celebration on Oct. 21. Kim posted clips from her party to her Instagram Stories, and while Rob’s face wasn’t shown in the videos, he was reportedly the dude in the black t-shirt and matching shorts. While Rob wasn’t going to give Kendall Jenner a run for her money when it comes to being the skinniest KarJenner, TMZ reports that he has recently dropped “in the ballpark” of 20 lbs. How did he do it? By saying “no.”

Yes, Rob’s reported weight-loss is, according to TMZ, the result of him quitting drinking. He reportedly cut alcohol out of his life and has been “focusing on making better diet choices,” per TMZ. That means no more fast food. TMZ also reports that Rob is “exercising on the reg,” and playing a lot of basketball. So, cutting down on fatty food, saying good-bye to the bottle and hello to the weight room – that’s the secret to Rob’s success.

The hard work has paid off in more ways than one. Rob, TMZ reports, is in “the best place he’s been, mentally, in a long time.” He’s feeling better physically, which makes him feel better mentally, which has made him a better person – and a better father. Rob, per TMZ, is “fully devoted” to raising his daughter, Dream Kardashian, 2, and avoiding any potential clashes with her mother, Blac Chyna.

With Dream turning 3 in November, Rob’s little girl is quickly growing up. Ever since becoming a father, his whole “perspective on life has completely changed,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Gone are the days when his life was centered around “his own basic needs,” as the insider says that Kris Jenner’s son puts his daughter’s welfare before his own. “Rob has a whole new outlook on his future and on his daughter’s future and wants nothing but the best for her. It pushes him to be a better man and work hard to be the best father he can be for her.”

Blac is also on board with this plan. Though they may butt heads from time to time, the one thing they can agree on, according to the insider, is that “anything that benefits Dream is the way to go.” That sounds like great motivation to keep Rob in the gym and out of the drive-thru lane.