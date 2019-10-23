Brad Pitt Smiles Wide With Timothée Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp At Event For ‘The King’

All smiles! Brad Pitt was beaming while promoting the upcoming film ‘The King’ alongside the film’s stars Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp at an event in West Hollywood.

Brad Pitt, 55, has been busy with a slew of projects. Not only has the actor been doing a ton of work in front of the camera, he’s also been adding to his resumé with roles behind the camera. Brad was out in West Hollywood at the The London Hotel on Oct. 22, promoting the upcoming Netflix film The King alongside stars Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp. Brad smiled for some pics with Timothée and some of the film’s other stars while at the event, grinning from ear to ear, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. Brad serves as one of the film’s executive producers, and with lots of hype around the film, the multi-hyphenate celeb definitely had a lot to be happy about.

But while things have been going really well in his professional life, including the success of his films Ad Astra and Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, his personal life has taken a bit of a toll. The actor has kept quite a distance from his children, at least in the public eye, as he and Angelina Jolie continue to navigate their complicated and highly publicized split. Brad’s relationship with his eldest son, Maddox, 18, has really been thrust into the spotlight as the two have a strained dynamic. Maddox even hinted that things aren’t great between them in an interview from early September. When asked if he believes his relationship with Brad is over, he responded, “Whatever happens, happens.”

And Angelina isn’t planning on getting involved either. “[Angelina] has vowed not to interfere in his [Maddox’s] relationship with Brad,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Sept. 13. “She respects that they have their own relationship and is staying out of it.” Despite his personal pitfalls, Brad still seems to be doing well. He was all smiles at the premiere for his film Ad Astra on Sept. 18, and clearly has been enjoying promoting his projects where he doesn’t take a starring role.

As executive producer, Brad has been supporting the promotional endeavors of The King prior to its release. The film stars Oscar nominated actor Timothée Chalamet as the real life King Henry V of England. Following the death of his tyrannical father, Henry V assumes the thrown and is forced to navigate the world of war, politics and the superstitious palace his father has left behind. Fans can check out the movie when it hits Netflix on Nov. 1.