Rihanna Gives A Masterclass In The Perfect Clapback By Shading Fan Who Dissed Her Shiny Forehead

Once again Rihanna has proven to be the queen of clapbacks. After a fan shaded her shiny forehead in an IG video, she took the diss and turned it on its head.

When will fans realize that there’s no harsh comment that Rihanna can’t provide an epic clapback to. She shared a super sexy Instagram video on Oct. 19, wearing a skimpy bikini top and applying her limited edition Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb 2 glittery body powder across her chest in the most seductive ways. But for one fan, she was more focused on RiRi’s shiny forehead, and left a comment that the singer laid waste to.

In the post, Rihanna, 31, captioned the video, “I’m just saying, #DIAMONDBOMB2 is sexy af @fentybeauty.” A follower named Ariel wrote in the comments “Ur forehead shines brighter than my future.” While Ariel was being self depreciating in her insult, it still brought attention to Ri’s shiny forehead so the entrepreneur wrote back with a series of super sad-faced emojis and added, “there’s still hope for you then.”

When it was posted to Comments by Celebs’ IG account, a fan named Meredith wrote, “@badgalriri is and always will be the GOAT, while another user added, “😭😭😭😭 she too good w them !!” when it comes to Rihanna’s clapbacks. Fan Elsie pointed out, “Don’t play with riri,” and a woman named Miss Ella wrote, “I MEAN. Who in the hell trolls Rihanna?!” User Christina Marie applauded Ri’s clapback, writing “👏🏻 You just don’t mess with Rihanna! She will always win ❤️.”

Others were surprised that with the incredibly sexy video of Rihanna applying the glittery powder to her breasts and cleavage, how could anyone’s eyes be averted anywhere else. “How did anyone even notice her forehead?” one fan asked. But it was still Rihanna’s mastery of clapbacks that was most appreciated, with a user named Heather Cobb proclaiming, “I think she needs an annual award. She owns the clap skill.”