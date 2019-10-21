Watch
Jordyn Woods Jokingly Teases She's Pregnant 9 Months After Tristan Thompson Scandal — Watch

Jordyn Woods posed a new Q&A video to her YouTube channel on Oct. 20 and she revealed her current relationship status after cheekily telling fans that she’s ‘expecting’.

Jordyn Woods, 22, was in a fun and joking mood in her latest YouTube video! The former best friend of Kylie Jenner, 22, had a question and answer session with her younger sister Jodie, 14, in the clip, which she posted on Oct. 20, and when a question came up asking if she was single, she teased that she was pregnant. “Guys, I have an announcement,” she said in the video before continuing with, “I’m expecting….abs.”

Jodie couldn’t help but smile at Jordyn’s joke before the brunette beauty went on to admit that she is not seeing anyone romantically at the moment. “I am single and expecting some abs soon if I keep working for them,” she said. Jordyn also revealed what her ideal man would be like. “The ideal guy for me is someone…it sounds cliche but someone who’s driven, someone who’s passionate, someone that wants to be the best at what they do, someone that is intelligent,” she explained. “I cannot stand not being able to have a conversation with someone, and that’s the case with a lot of these guys out here. They do not know how to hold a conversation. I’m not trying to waste my time. A great sense of humor and style would be nice too. The list could go on and on but I’m not picky.”

Jordyn’s jokes and revelations come after she made headlines for kissing Tristan Thompson, 28, at a party in Feb. when he was dating Khloe Kardashian, 35. The situation seemed to cause Khloe and Tristan’s already rocky relationship to end for good and it also caused friction between Jordyn and Kylie. Although she’s no longer seen with the KarJenner family, Jordyn seems to be getting on fine with her own successful life and has been staying focused on her career endeavors and fans.