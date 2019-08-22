Jordyn Woods Suffering ‘Emotional Anguish,’ Mom Says: ‘We Pray Friendships Can Be Mended’

Jordyn Woods’ mother, Elizabeth, praised her daughter’s ‘strength’ in a new message, revealing that she hopes she can be friends again with Kylie and Khloe after their drama.

Jordyn Woods‘ mother, Elizabeth Woods, leapt to her daughter’s defense while gushing over her beautiful new Teen Vogue spread. Elizabeth thanked the magazine in a lengthy post on Instagram while also not-so subtly bashing the Kardashians and Jenners for ending their friendships with Jordyn. “Thank you @teenvogue for such a beautiful and real interview with @jordynwoods! To incorporate @jodiewoods in this also was magical! If you get one of us, then you get all of us,” Elizabeth began. “To sit back and watch @jordynwoods go through all of this mental and emotional anguish has been very emotional for us and we pray for everyone daily. To see your kids hurt at any age is difficult to say the least.”

Elizabeth went on to write a pointed message that seems more than likely to be directed at Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and the rest of the family, who shunned Jordyn when it was revealed that she kissed Khloe’s man, Tristan Thompson, at a house party earlier this year. “All I can say is that I hope everyone out there is perfect and no one has to ever endure any bumps along the journey of growing,” the concerned mother wrote. “To watch the majority of her friends leave her, not be able to go get services where she got accustomed to going and get bullied by the world, it takes a strong ass family and individual to be able to deal with that on a daily basis.

“I am proud of your strength, your love of family and God, and your willingness to everyday want to move forward and do something positive @jordynwoods!! We are praying that friendships can be mended as life is short and no one is perfect. All those who truly know her and us, know that love is all we have to give. We for real got this and for life I have the most valuable gift, my family.”

Jordyn shares the same sentiments as her mother. The model said in a recent interview in the October 2019 issue of Cosmo UK that she still loves her “homie” Kylie. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”