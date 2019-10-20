Lindsay Lohan Nearly Busts Out Of Her Curve-Hugging Dress At Playboy Club — See Pic

All eyes were on Lindsay Lohan when she showed off her amazing figure in a pink mini dress while attending her LLohan Nightclub pop up at the Playboy Club in New York City on Oct. 19.

Lindsay Lohan, 33, was looking incredible on the night of Oct. 19 when she showed up to her special LLohan Nightclub pop up at the Playboy Club in New York City in a figure-hugging sleeveless pink minidress. The red-headed beauty’s fashion choice had a slit and showed off some major cleavage as she posed outside and smiled for photographs. She paired the sexy look with matching pink heeled shoes, hooped earrings, and a with Chanel crossbody purse.

Lindsay’s latest outing comes a month after she revealed she’s single on an Australian breakfast show on Sept. 20. “I actually was seeing someone and we broke up today,” she told KIIS 1065’s Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O, according to DailyMail. “You wouldn’t even know who he was. But I had a bit of a day.”

Although Lindsay was rumored to have been dating billionaire Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman, 34, she has proven time and time again that she’s confident and comfortable whether she’s taken or available! As someone who’s not afraid to speak her mind, she’s often encountered some criticism but it doesn’t mean she’s going to let it stop her from having fun!

A week before announcing her breakup, the Mean Girls star took to Instagram to send a flirty message to Miley Cyrus’ newly single ex Liam Hemsworth, 29. “Why didn’t we meet in sydney or bondi?!” she wrote in the comments section of a pic shared by E! News from Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth‘s Instagram. The snapshot showed the Hemsworth brothers posing while spending time in their native Australia but there’s no word on whether or not they made plans to hang out somewhere else.

It’s always great to see Lindsay out and about and strutting her stuff whenever she gets the opportunity. As a successful businesswoman, it’s easy to see why she’d have so many admirers, and she always knows how to turn heads with her amazing fashion!