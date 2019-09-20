Lindsay Lohan Reveals She’s Single & Ready To Mingle With Liam Hemsworth: I ‘Broke Up’ With My BF

Lindsay was most recently linked to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, who reportedly is worth over $1 billion.

Lindsay Lohan, 33, is single! The actress revealed the news on an Australian breakfast show on Friday, September 20. “I actually was seeing someone and we broke up today,” she spilled to KIIS 1065’s Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O, according to DailyMail. “You wouldn’t even know who he was. But I had a bit of a day,” she admitted. Lindsay was rumored to have been linked to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman, 34, who has an estimated net worth of a billion dollars. LiLo played coy when questioned if she was dating a Prince and could have “become a princess,” answering “well, clearly he wasn’t — because I let him go first.”

It was previously reported that Lindsay was living the high life with her new man, who was showering her with lavish gifts and flying her around the world in private jets. At the time, Lindsay’s rep said that the pair had met only one time, Formula One Grand Prix race. Prior to being linked to the Crown Prince, Lindsay was engaged Russian millionaire and real estate mogul Egor Tarabasov, 26. The relationship quickly ended, however, after Lindsay accused Egor of abusing her.

Prior to Lindsay’s break-up, she was flirting up a storm on Instagram with Miley Cyrus‘ ex Liam Hemsworth, 29. “Why didn’t we meet in Sydney or Bondi?!” Lindsay commented on a photo of Liam and his brother Chris Hemsworth while they were vacationing on Richard Branson‘s Makepeace Island that was reposted to E! News Instagram account. The brothers were enjoying a relaxing getaway after Liam’s emotional break-up. Lindsay has been spending some time down under to shoot The Masked Singer, in which she appears as a judge. Outside of acting, Lindsay has released two studio albums, spawning the singles “Rumors”, “Over” and “Confessions Of A Broken Heart (Daughter To Father).” She recently announced she was returning to music with a single called “Xanax.”

When the hosts asked about Liam, describing him as a “good boy” — Lindsay jokingly retorted, “you always do this, don’t you?” before going into her break-up story. As we previously reported, Lindsay was simply having “a good laugh” with the comment — while Liam is not ready to date anyone after his lengthy on-again, off-again relationship with ex Miley.