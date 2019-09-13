Liam Hemsworth: The Truth About Whether He & Lindsay Lohan Will Date After Her Flirty Message

Lindsay recently left a super flirty comment on Liam’s Instagram, asking why they didn’t meet up while they were both in Australia!



Could a romance be brewing between Liam Hemsworth, 29, and Lindsay Lohan, 33? “Liam is not interested in Lindsay Lohan or anyone right now for that matter. Lindsay might be the nicest person in the world and Liam might get along with her if they ever met but he is not looking to start a friendship or relationship with her,” an insider spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Lindsay appears to be single, and was last connected to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. She previously dated Russian business man Egor Tarabasov in 2016.

Speculation began brewing after Lindsay commented on a photo of Liam and his brother Chris Hemsworth at home in Australia. The photo was reposted to E! News‘ Instagram account, where Lindsay then commented “Why didn’t we meet in Sydney or Bondi?!” Lindsay is currently down under shooting the series The Masked Singer, while Liam is enjoying a post-break up vacation after his recent split from wife Miley Cyrus, 26. “[Lindsay and Liam] are in two completely separate worlds. Maybe he will see her at a Hollywood party or event someday but the chances of Liam and Lindsay being a thing are both slim and none at best,” the source continued. Of note, the duo do not follow each other on Instagram.

While Lindsay may have been rather forward with her approach, other insiders say she was just having fun. “Lindsay is having a good laugh, she knows exactly what she is doing when it comes to getting attention,” another source confirmed. “She wanted people to start paying more attention to her being in Australia for The Masked Singer and with one silly comment now everyone is talking about her. She was not hitting on Liam, she was just being friendly and silly, that’s it.” Lindsay has a colorful history of turning to social media, whether intentionally or unintentionally, to drum up attention. She went viral with her unique Mykonos dance in August 2018 which just happened to coincide with the announcement of her MTV show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. The actress also seems to be an ongoing fan of the E! News Instagram, expressing that she was “Team Hannah” — as in Bachelorette Hannah Brown — in a story about runner-up Tyler Cameron and his new girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

“Lindsay does not have any romantic interest in Liam and her reaching out to hang out was completely a friendly gesture. Lindsay understands that Liam has a lot going on right now, and she only commented to show her support as a lot of other people have,” a third source confirms. “Lindsay had no intention of flirting with [Liam] and she thought it was a sweet way of letting him know she has his back.”