Yung Miami Gives Birth To A Baby Girl & Names Her Summer: ‘So Happy & Blessed’ – See Pic

Yung Miami is now a mom of two! The City Girls rapper announced her second pregnancy in June.

Yung Miami is a mom again! The 25-year-old announced she welcomed her second child, daughter Summer Miami, on Instagram Oct. 18. “Summer Miami 💕So happy & blessed,” she captioned the picture of the sleeping baby. Doting dad Southside is seen sleeping right next to his daughter, as the family appears to be in a hospital. In a second photo, little Summer is already showing off her sense of style in the cutest pink tutu, fairy wings and a custom diaper with her name!

Summer is the second child for Yung — born Caresha Brownlee — as she’s also mom to son Jai Wiggins Jr., 6, with ex Jai Wiggins. “It makes me so happy as a mother to see you growing up healthy and happy. There’s nothing I want more in this world than to see you happy every day. I will do everything I can to make this happen. I love you so much. I wish that all your wishes will come true,” she gushed in a birthday post for her son last year. Southside — who was born Joshua Howard Luellen — is dad to five other kids: sons Karmello, Legend, and RJ and daughters Karlye and Haylee.

The rapper, who is one half of the City Girls duo alongside JT, announced her pregnancy in a documentary about the group earlier this year. She kept the news under wraps for some time, however, as JT was in prison at the time for fraudulent credit card charges. “I’ve been going back and forth to share this moment with my fans. But on MY TERMS! I want this journey to be nothing but positive going forward and I wanted to share this with y’all,” Yung shared on Instagram June 11. JT has since been released, and commented “Auntie snook snook now it’s 3 city girls let’s get it,” on the new photo. The group also celebrated JT’s freedom with song “JT First Day Out” on Oct. 8.

Yung Miami’s pregnancy hasn’t been an easy one, as the star was reportedly shot-at while leaving a recording studio in Aug. 6. Her friend and “Twerk” collaborator Cardi B quickly came to her defense on social media, as fans urged Yung to protect her unborn child.