City Girls’ Yung Miami Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child & Fans Go Wild: It’s ‘A Beautiful Thing’

The rumors were true — Yung Miami is expecting! But the 25-year-old rapper broke down in tears while revealing the news to her record label boss, as she was supposed to be ‘holding down’ the City Girls.

Yung Miami, 25, is breaking her pregnancy news on her own terms. That’s how the rapper began a vulnerable Instagram post on June 11, as she has been holding down the City Girls fort while her rap partner, JT, serves prison time for fraudulent credit chard charges, according to Billboard. “I’ve been going back and forth to share this moment with my fans. But on MY TERMS! I want this journey to be nothing but positive going forward and I wanted to share this with y’all,” Yung wrote on June 11. With a bun in the oven, the Florida native assured fans that she’ll still be keeping the City Girls alive, even if JT is reportedly not expected to be released from prison until March 2020.

“No one knows what is best for me but GOD, and this was just his timing for me,” the rapper continued. “Everybody doubted me and said I shouldn’t be rapping and that I wouldn’t be able to hold the group down while JT was away but I did just that and then some, to the point that you all have made this experience as an rapper so fulfilling that I cannot wait to show more of what I really have in store for my fans. I did everything they said I couldn’t because that’s just the type of woman I am and going to continue to be.”

Yung also wrote that “pregnancy is a beautiful thing,” and that her locked-up music partner “has nothing to do” with the arrival of a new baby. But the rapper, who recently shot up charts with the songs “Twerk” and “Act Up,” was “scared” as she broke the baby news to the CEO of her label (Quality Control Music), Pierre “Pee” Thomas. This emotional phone call was revealed in a teaser for her Point Blank Period Part 2 documentary, which you can watch below. “I have something to tell you. I’m scared ’cause I know that JT in jail and I ‘posed to be out here holding down the group and you and Coach been going so hard making sure we get everything done… I don’t know, like, I’m pregnant,” Yung confessed on the phone, and she eventually broke down in tears. Pee sounded stunned on the other end of the line, and said he’d call her back.

Although she was stressed about juggling a music career and motherhood duties, fans were nothing but encouraging to Yung. “Don’t cry you have aunties in ever city ready to babysit, you bout to bounce back hella thick. True fans will still be here,” one fan commented, while another made an excellent observation about Yung’s past collaborator, Cardi B, who also welcomed a baby at the beginning of her career: “Look at Cardi sis this is jus tha beginning children are a blessing DONT STOP❤️.”

Yung didn’t reveal the identity of the baby’s father, but multiple outlets have reported that she’s dating 808 Mafia producer Southside, 30. The rapper also welcomed a son, Jai Wiggins Jr., with Jai Wiggins. She has sole custody of the child, as the rapper reportedly obtained a long-term restraining order against her ex.