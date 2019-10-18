Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Likely To Get Back Together: He’s Still Living At Her House

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are still spending tons of time together as they co-parent baby Stormi, and it’s possible that their close friendship could turn romantic again, says a new report.

Travis Scott is relaxing and recuperating after dislocating his knee at Rolling Loud, and he’s receiving care in the best place possible: Kylie Jenner‘s house! Stormi Webster‘s parents called it quits two weeks ago, but they’re still on very good terms. And sources have told TMZ that their persisting friendship has good chances of turning into something more one day. A lot of that apparently has to do with how much time they’re still spending together for their 18-month-old daughter’s sake. When Travis isn’t at Kylie’s pad, he’s reportedly living at the home in Beverly Hills he and Kylie once shared, according to TMZ. And with the holidays fast approaching, Travis and Kylie are going to be together day and night! The proud parents reunited publicly for the first time since their October 1 breakup to take their little girl to a pumpkin patch in Los Angeles together, on October 16.

They both took adorable pics with Stormi, who was running around the patch in little pajamas decorated with pumpkins with a huge smile on her face. This isn’t where their co-parenting relationship ends. Not only are they spending Halloween together, but they’re reportedly celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas as a family, too! They want things to stay as normal as possible for their daughter, and they’re doing an amazing job doing so. A source has told HollywoodLife, though, that while there’s always the possibility of the twosome making up, it’s not going happen anytime soon. “Kylie really appreciates the support she and Travis have received; hearing her fans want them to be back together is a nice gesture, but that’s something that she doesn’t see happening right now,” a source close to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They both decided it was best for them to take a break right now.”

But, if they do decide to give it a go for the second time, Kylie’s sisters will be there for her all the way, a second source said. “Kylie has always been grateful because she knows that all of her sisters support her no matter what decision she makes when it comes to her personal life,” they told us EXCLUSIVELY. “That includes whether or not she decides to enjoy the single life and being young for now, getting back with any of her exes, or even casually dating at this point.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Kylie and Travis’ reps for comment on this story, but did not hear back as of press time.