Lindsie Chrisley Slams Dad’s Claims She Turned Feds Onto Him For Tax Evasion: He’s ‘Deflecting’

In a clip from the Oct. 17 episode of ‘Dr. Phil,’ Lindsie Chrisley addresses her father’s claims that she turned him in for tax evasion.

Will the family drama ever end? Lindsie Chrisley, the daughter of Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley, spoke to Dr. Phil about her father’s claims that she tipped off the feds about his illegal financial activity. “Did you back door, secret source the federal government against your family?” Dr. Phil asks in a clip from the Oct. 17 episode, to which Lindsie simply and firmly replies, “No.” Dr. Phil then asks, “You were not a whistleblower that turned the federal government onto your family’s wrongdoings?” Again, Lindsie replies with a firm, “No.” Dr. Phil then followed up with, “Did you want to bring Chrisley Knows Best down in flames?” Again, Lindsie replies, “No.”

In the clip, Lindsie also claims her father wanted her to allegedly lie about his place of residency. “I think it never made sense to me because what he was accusing me of didn’t have anything to do with the federal side of his investigation,” she tells Dr. Phil. “It had more to do with the state side of his investigation. He claimed residency in Florida and the state was saying he lived in Georgia.” “So he lied about living in Florida to get a tax break as being a Florida resident — allegedly?” Dr Phil quips. “Allegedly,” Lindsie answers. Lindsie’s attorney, Musa Ghanayem, issued a statement about the matter, saying that Todd and his wife, Julie, are using their estranged daughter to “deflect attention away from their sad situation.” You can read the full statement below.

In case you are unaware of the drama happening in the Chrisley family, Todd and Julie were indicted on twelve counts of tax evasion and fraud on Aug. 13. Just days after that bombshell dropped, news that Todd’s estranged daughter, Lindsie, filed a police report against her father and her brother, Chase, started making the rounds. Lindsie claimed they tried to extort her with an alleged sex tape in order to get her to lie about a “certain incident.”

Rumors that Lindsie was the one who gave her famous family up to the feds started circulating prior to that, however, in part of a statement to HollywoodLife, Lindsie’s attorney said, “It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father’s arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information.”