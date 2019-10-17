‘DCC: Making The Team’ Preview: An Injury Leaves 1 Team Member In Tears Days Before 1st Game

With just a few rehearsals to go before opening day, an injury threatens to sideline one of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in this EXCLUSIVE ‘DCC: Making The Team’ clip.

Two cuts still have to be made before the final team of 36 is put together on season 14 of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team. In the upcoming Oct. 18 episode, coaches, Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell, keep a close eye on the dancers during one of the final rehearsals. “We’re going to make two more cuts, and they’re not going to be obvious or easy,” Kelli admits. “Tonight, I’m looking to see if Meredith is mistake free, if Kat is dependable in pregame, and I’m also going to be looking to see if Julia is top 36.”

As the ladies perform, Kelli makes her notes out loud. “Meredith has pretty legs on the entrance,” she tells Judy. “Her dark hair and bright smile show up to me. She’s stronger than I expected. I think Lily is stronger on the field. She looks like she’s having a lot of fun out there, which is reassuring. [Julia]’s boring me. She’s not the most dynamic.” Finally, it’s time for the iconic DCC kick line, and after the ladies finish, things really fall apart. Kelli notices that Maddie is on the ground, grabbing her leg, and a trainer quickly runs over.

“When we came out I was fine,” Maddie explains, through tears. “And then we did this *mimics motion* and it was just shooting up and down my leg. It goes away for a second and then…” Kelli and Judy are clearly very worried, as Maddie takes a seat on the sideline and gets her knee wrapped up with ice.

“Maddie’s knee has been bothering her for a few nights now, and tonight, she did the kick line and the jump split and it really got even more aggravated,” Judy says. “She’s not ready to go on performing in tonight’s rehearsal. We, in some years, have had a lot of injuries and that’s why we need smart dancers to fill in and be able to support each other if injuries happen.”

We’ll have to see how this all plays out when the next episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team airs on Oct. 18 at 9:00 p.m. on CMT.