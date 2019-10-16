Miley Cyrus Sticks Her Hand Down Cody Simpson’s Pants In New Selfie — See Pic

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson got cozy again on social media — to say the least! The couple posed for another sultry pic that showed her getting a little handsy with her new dude.

After getting some fresh ink in Los Angeles, Cody Simpson, 22, and Miley Cyrus, 27, decided to show off their tattoos in the most — them — fashion. Cody posted a series of photos on October 16 showing off the cute skull and flag tatted on his chest, captioned “papillon”. Unclear if he’s referring to the dog or the 1973 movie, but we digress. The last pic in the set from his Instagram post had a surprise appearance from his girlfriend. In the scandalous mirror selfie, which appears to be taken at tattoo artist Nico Bassill‘s studio, Miley is pressed up against Cody, sticking her hand right down the front of his pants. God, they are not afraid of extreme PDA, are they?

Miley was all over the comments on her boyfriend’s post, writing, “Need. Oxygen. Can’t. Breathe. I. Stan. For. Ever. Ship.” She also commented with a series of ship emojis, if it wasn’t clear enough from her first comment how into Cody she is. In the sexy pic, you can also see Miley’s new tattoo (which she also posted to her Instagram story): a heart on her left bicep covered with a banner that reads “Rock N Roll Forever”. She posted yet another pic of herself and Cody from the same tattoo ‘n photo session, captioned, “Tat Queen / King 👸🏼🤴🏼”. Cute!

Miley and Cody’s fans were all about the hotter than hot pics. “Ooh sexy AF. Your girlfriend’s got her hands full 😍🔥,” one fan commented on Cody’s post. “Omg the 3rd pic 🔥🔥🔥,” wrote another fan. Most of the commenters were just freaking out about how sexy that was and leaving fire emojis. Understandable, tbh. And on Miley’s profile, fans referred to her as their “queen.” As one follower declared after seeing the “Mother’s Daughter” singer’s pics, “GOD IS A WOMAN”.

Along with sharing plenty of super sexy posts on social media, that include Miley lounging in lingerie, Cody shirtless, and plenty of PDA, both have said cute things about their blossoming relationship. Cody told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on October 11 that he’s “very happy. Very, very happy” in his relationship. “She’s creative, she’s very passionate about what she does. I’m very similar in that sense, so I think that’s why we get along so well,” Cody said about his lady.