Kelly Ripa, 49, Looks Stunning In Makeup-Free Selfie At The Hair Salon

Kelly Ripa took to Instagram on Oct. 15 to share a fresh-faced photo of herself sitting in a chair while getting her hair lightened to a ‘blondish’ at a salon and she used the caption to tease a new series.

Kelly Ripa, 49, was getting a bit of a hair makeover on Oct. 15 and looked fantastic despite the fact that she was wearing no makeup! The talk show host shared a photo to Instagram that showed her getting lighter locks and in addition to looking naturally stunning, she gave her followers a hint of a new series she may be doing soon! “Blondish. A new series maybe? Coming this fall to #abc,” she captioned the snapshot, which showed her giving a semi-look to the camera as her hair stylist leaned his head and pouted his lips behind her.

Once Kelly posted the new gem, it didn’t take long for family, friends and followers to comment on it. Hubby Mark Consuelos, 48, was one of the first, and of course he was quick to compliment his beauty of a wife. “You’re very pretty❤️❤️❤️,” his sweet response read. “The blonde looks so good on you!” one follower wrote while another showed excitement about seeing Kelly on a new series. “I’d watch any show you’re in,” the comment read.

Although Kelly didn’t go into details about a possible new television show, it would definitely be something great for her longtime fans to see. The actress first stepped into the spotlight as a regular on the soap opera All My Children before making the big leap to co-host on Live! with Regis and Kelly in 2000. After a number of co-hosts throughout the years, it is now Live with Kelly and Ryan [Seacrest] and it’s been taking up most of her time with a Monday through Friday schedule. Still, she’s managed to appear on some series, including Hope & Faith and most recently, Riverdale, which Mark’s a regular on.

We look forward to seeing what else Kelly has on her radar in the near future and hope to see more incredible photos of her during the fun opportunities!