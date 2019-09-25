Kelly Ripa Jokes She’d Need A ‘Plastic Surgeon’ To Match Husband Mark Consuelos’ Body

Kelly Ripa gave the ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ audience a laugh on Sept. 25 when she discussed her husband Mark Consuelos’ ‘shredded’ body and how she would need to get professional help to get hers to that level.

Kelly Ripa, 48, is well aware of the fact that her husband Mark Consuelos, 48, has a slammin’ body and she even made light of it on the Sept. 25 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan! The proud and funny wife spoke about his toned abs and big biceps with co-host Ryan Seacrest, 44, on the show and admitted she thinks it would be impossible for her to obtain a body like his without professional help.

“I would need a plastic surgeon” to get that “shredded and glistening” look, she jokingly said. “Whereas Mark just needs to not drink half-and-half for one cup of coffee. He’s like, ‘Oh I didn’t drink half-and-half and then I took a steam shower. I think I look pretty good, what do you think?’ I’m like, ‘I can’t talk to you anymore.’ That’s a bunch of B.S. It’s nonsense.”

“Isn’t that irritating? It’s an outrage,” Kelly continued while pointing out she thinks men over 40 “don’t suffer the way” women do. “Fortunately for me, my TV show requires that I wear clothes for all times,” she said, with a laugh.

Kelly and Ryan’s discussion about Mark’s body started after Ryan hilariously told the former All My Children star that Mark sent him a pic of himself. “He sent me a photograph of himself a couple of weeks ago,” he said. “He said, ‘Don’t show Kelly.’”

Kelly often jokes about herself and her family during the opening segment of Live with Kelly and Ryan episodes so her latest jab at Mark was just another one of her many funny comments. We look forward to more fun stories from her on the show in the future! What will she discuss next? Only time will tell!