Suri Cruise, 13, Carries ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Book While Out With Mom Katie Holmes In NYC

Katie Holmes and Suri CruiseReception Celebrating a Special New York Screening of "LONG STRANGE TRIP" Hosted by Martin Scorsese and Jane Rosenthal, USA - 07 Jan 2018
Many have watched the Hulu show, but can you say you’ve read the book? Suri Cruise can, after Katie Holme’s bookworm was seen holding a copy of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ on Oct. 14!

At just 13 years old, Suri Cruise is already reading dystopian literature! The young scholar was seen holding Margaret Atwood’s 1985 book, The Handmaid’s Tale, during a stroll with her mom, Katie Holmes, 40, in Midtown Manhattan on Oct. 14. The novel has been adapted into the wildly popular Hulu series of the same name, starring (and executive produced by) Elisabeth Moss. But in this age of Netflix and Hulu-binging, it was refreshing to still see Generation Z reading — especially a book that received the Governor General’s Award!

In lieu of a paperback, Katie held a coffee cup in one hand, and a small blue purse in the other. The accessories complemented her “cool girl” look: a black duster coat, plain white tee, boyfriend jeans and sporty sneakers. Meanwhile, her daughter opted for a casual pink hoodie and black jeans.

This mom-daughter duo is always together in their stomping grounds of NYC — even if Suri has to take her reading on the go! On rare occasions, these two are seen apart. Such was the case when Katie, walking solo in the Big Apple, was approached by a very eager fan who offered the Dawson’s Creek alum a sip of her Bud Light Lime-A-Rita on Sept. 27. Three days after the Lime-A-Rita ambush, Suri was also seen without her mom during an outing with a friend in NYC. However, Suri still reminded us of Katie thanks to the teen’s paisley top — something we’d envision her mom, who regularly rocks a bohemian-chic wardrobe, wearing!

A scholar on the go! Suri Cruise holds a copy of The Handmaid’s Tale during an outing with Katie Holmes in Midtown Manhattan on Oct. 14, 2019. (BACKGRID)
There hasn’t been a better time to read The Handmaid’s Tale. Although the novel was published more than three decades ago, the Hulu adaptation received the green light for Season 4. The premiere date is TBA, but Elisabeth — who plays the drama’s star, June — answered HollywoodLife’s questions about the upcoming season in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

If you haven’t hopped on The Handmaid’s Tale bandwagon, the book is about a society in which a patriarchal totalitarian state overthrows the U.S. government. The author even published a sequel, The Testaments, in 2019 — 34 years after the first book was published!