Teresa Guidice Is Relieved Joe Was Released From ICE: She, Gia & The Girls Are Celebrating

Joe Giudice was released from ICE custody on Oct. 11 and left America for Italy, where he will stay until his pending deportation appeal gets a decision, and his wife Teresa and four daughters are thrilled.

Teresa Giudice, 47, and her daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, are celebrating husband and dad Joe Giudice‘s long-awaited release from ICE custody, where he’s been since Mar., and they’re already getting ready for visits. The 47-year-old Italian citizen is currently waiting on the decision of an appeal he filed against the order for him to be permanently deported back to Italy after he served a 41-month prison sentence on mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges, and will remain a free man in his home country until then.

“Teresa is relieved Joe is finally free and they know what’s happening,” a source close to the Giudice family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She and the family know the chances of him returning to the states is very slim, but Teresa knows the girls can now go visit him anywhere in the world except here. The girls were all together celebrating with their mom when Joe was officially freed and really can’t wait to see their dad. The biggest relief for Teresa is the girls are feeling the relief. It’s a huge stress and weight off of the entire family’s shoulders to have him out of there.”

That relief and happiness has been seen in Joe’s daughters’ recent social media posts. Gia took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her posing with Joe when she was younger and Milania also shared a photo to Instagram that showed her and the family happily posing with Joe.

“The family is feeling definitely lighter,” the source continued. “Teresa just wants to keep the girls happy. She just wanted Joe to get out before making any plans, but she’s strict when it comes to school and regardless of everything, she doesn’t want them missing too much of their everyday lives and routine. It’s a little different for Gia since she’s in college and an adult.”

There’s no word yet on when the family will trek off to Italy or somewhere else to spend time with Joe, but we’ll definitely be on the lookout for any updates!