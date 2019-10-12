Gia Giudice, 18, & Milania, 14, Send Off Dad Joe With Touching Tributes As He Leaves For Italy: ‘Love You Forever’

Soon after Joe Giudice left custody of ICE and flew to Italy on Oct. 11, his daughters Gia and Milania shared their emotional goodbyes to Instagram.

The time has finally come — Gia Giudice, 18, and her little sister Milania, 14, had to say goodbye to their dad Joe, 47, as he sadly left for Rome, Italy on Oct. 11. In the early East Coast hours of Oct. 12, the sisters posted their farewells to Instagram. “Facetime you soon daddy❤️🙏🏻,” Gia wrote, alongside a childhood photo of her hugging Joe. Meanwhile, Milania uploaded a throwback family photo of her, Joe and Gia, which also included her other sisters Gabriella, 15, and Audriana, 10, and their mom Teresa, 47. “Love you forever ❤️,” Milania wrote over the sentimental photo on her Instagram Story.

Teresa also mourned her husband’s departure to Italy amid his deportation case with a crying photo of the Statue of Liberty, which The Real Housewives of New Jersey shared to Instagram on Oct. 11. The Giudice family attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., confirmed to HollywoodLife that Joe was indeed moving to Italy that Friday, adding, “No further statement at this time.”

As for whether or not Joe’s four daughters will visit him in Italy, a source close to the Giudice family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “[Teresa] will definitely allow her daughters to visit Joe in Italy, but she’s not sure if that is a trip she’ll be joining them anytime soon. Teresa is still holding onto some resentment towards Joe for putting their family in this position and she doesn’t know how she plans on moving forward with him.” The insider added that “Teresa hasn’t made any final plans when it comes to the status of her relationship with Joe once he leaves for Italy,” but she is still legally married.

A judge ruled for Joe to be deported to his native Italy in Oct. 2018, while he was still wrapping up a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges. The family man has been trying to appeal the order, even after he was released from prison on March 14 and transferred to custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (USICE) in Pennsylvania. The decision to move to Italy was reportedly his own, however — if he wins his appeal while in Italy, Joe will “urge USICE to facilitate his return to the U.S.,” E! News reported.