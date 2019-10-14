‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Risks ‘Sitting In Jail’ By Taking Son To Hawaii

Finally, the Kailyn Lowry-Jo Rivera custody showdown over a trip to Hawaii is being aired on the Oct. 15 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2.’ The possibility of time behind bars doesn’t scare Kailyn!

Kailyn Lowry, 27, revealed her jail scare in July 2019, and the drama is finally playing out on the small screen in the Oct. 15 episode of Teen Mom 2. As you recall, the mother of three informed her Coffee Convos podcast listeners that she could possibly go to jail after bringing her son Isaac, 9, to Hawaii in July — unfortunately, one of those vacation days fell on the Fourth of July, a holiday on which Isaac’s dad, Jo Rivera, was owed eight hours of custody. In the sneak peek clip of Tuesday’s episode, Kailyn breaks this news to her co-star, Leah Messer, 27, before the best friends embark on their joint Hawaiian vacation.

“I finally heard back from Jo about taking Isaac to Hawaii, and he has an issue with the holiday,” Kailyn tells Leah over the phone, while both ladies drive in their cars. “I had asked Jo to go to Hawaii, and I’m entitled to vacation days as long as I give notice. So I did all that…but I did not include the first week of July because it was my week and come to find out, the Fourth of July is his holiday. It was truly my mistake, so I basically said, ‘I f**ked up. Can I just trade you a holiday or give you Christmas?'”

Jo didn’t take up Kailyn’s offer, to both her and Leah’s bewilderment. Kailyn didn’t know why her ex was being stubborn, and speculated that Jo “didn’t want Isaac to go [to Hawaii] in the first place,” and is using the scheduling conflict “to make it even more difficult.” Kailyn even had a chat with her attorney, adding, “He said that if Jo is going to file contempt, worst case scenario, I could get a fine or go to jail.” Kailyn’s response? “I said, ‘Well f**k it.'” She later declares, “If I have to sit in jail for my son to go experience a month in Hawaii, then you’re damn right, I’m going to go sit in jail.” You can learn Leah’s thoughts on the legal matter by watching the full teaser clip below!

"If I have to sit in jail for my son to go experience a month in Hawaii, then you're damn f***ing right I'm gonna sit in jail." 😳@KailLowry is ready to risk it all for Isaac on tomorrow night's #TeenMom2. pic.twitter.com/jC0qoJzYaO — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 14, 2019

Although Kailyn admits her mistake, she allegedly texted Jo about flying to Hawaii on June 30 and purchased Isaac’s plane ticket after a week of no response, she claimed on the Aug. 8 episode of her Coffee Convos podcast. The resulting feud has soured Kailyn and Jo’s previously amicable relationship — she declared on that same podcast episode that she “hate[s] Jo’s guts.”

Furthermore, Jo has reportedly “refused to film” the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, a production source told The Ashley. “There is no footage of Jo in the next season. He does not want to deal with Kail or the show anymore,” the insider added. Due to the legal complications, Kailyn’s family wasn’t filmed on their Hawaiian vacation, unlike Leah and her three kids.