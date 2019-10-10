Justin Bieber Posts Throwback Pic With Bleached Hair After Aaron Carter Claims Singer ‘Copied’ His ‘Do

After Aaron Carter claimed that Justin Bieber ‘copied’ his hairstyle, the Biebs uploaded two MAJOR throwback pics, and it seems to be his way of proving that he had the look first!

Justin Bieber filled his Instagram page up with throwback photos from his childhood on Oct. 9, including two pictures where he makes a point to show off his bleached blonde hair. The first photo shows him on the sidelines of a soccer field, with his bright blonde hair on full display. “I’ve been bleaching my hair way longer than these guys out here,” he wrote alongside the pic. The second picture is a class photo from elementary school, which Justin captioned, “Second grade bleach blond hair settin trends early.”

Interestingly, these posts came just hours after Aaron Carter referenced Justin’s hair in a clip for an upcoming episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition. The discussion began when Aaron’s mom, Jane, told the singer that he wasn’t as big as Justin Bieber during the height of his career. This pissed Aaron off, and he fired back, “I f***ing paved the way for that kid! He copied my hairstyle! Are you kidding? No, guess what? I am no Justin Bieber. I’m Aaron Carter.” It wasn’t exactly clear which hairstyle Aaron thought that Justin copied. However, Aaron has had bleached blonde hair over the years, and Justin brought back the hue he had in elementary school during later years, as well. Could the throwback photos be Justin’s way of proving he had the look first?!

Aaron has expressed his anger over not being recognized for “paving the way” for current pop artists in the past. In Nov. 2018, he tweeted, “I’ve been in this industry before [Justin Bieber] was born. I’ve had harder times and always bounce back. No I’m not Justin Bieber. I’m Aaron Carter. I’m also in construction. I paved the way. These kids have NEVER paid me homage.”

However, at that time, Justin had a supportive response. “Aaron Carter I had your album when I was little,” he tweeted. “And bumped the song Aaron’s Party. I was like seven. If you need a hype man, I got you.” After that, Aaron admitted that Justin’s music “inspired” some of the new stuff he was working on, and it appeared that any possible beef between the two was squashed. It’s unclear when the Marriage Boot Camp scene was filmed in relation to this Twitter back-and-forth.