Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber: The Truth About Whether They Were Really Dissing Taylor Swift

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber appeared to shade Taylor Swift when she filmed her hubby mimicking Tay’s post-eye surgery banana meltdown via an Instagram live session.

Taylor Swift got the shock of her life when it turned out her mom secretly recorded her daughter in a loopy, medicated state after getting Lasik eye surgery. Allison Swift gave the video to Jimmy Fallon, who played it on The Tonight Show when the singer appeared on Oct. 3. In it, the 29-year-old had a meltdown over a banana. Three days later Hailey Baldwin filmed her husband Justin Bieber, 25, in an Instagram live session where Justin word for word seemed to mock Taylor while at his kitchen counter. “It’s not the banana that I wanted,” he wailed — just like Taylor did in her video –while Hailey could be heard laughing and saying, “That’s so funny.”

But the 22-year-model wasn’t trying to be hurtful. “Hailey is always playing around with Justin and she definitely didn’t mean any harm by laughing about him joking about the Taylor video. Hailey knows Justin was not specifically targeting Taylor on a personal level whatsoever and that it was just a funny video that millions of other people laughed at also. It was put out there because it was meant to make people laugh. Hailey truly has a heart of gold and she would never intentionally shade anybody,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Since Hailey was the one who filmed it and laughed, a lot of Taylor’s fans came at her with the online hate instead of at Justin. Seemingly in response, she posted a Bible verse about togetherness on Oct. 7 to her Instagram with a line that included, “How wonderful, how beautiful, when brothers and sisters get along!”

“Hailey thought Taylor’s banana video was hilarious, she genuinely laughed at it for the same reason everyone else did. She doesn’t have any issues with Taylor and she had no ill intention, so it’s pretty sad that people are attacking her the way that they are. She deals with a lot of hate online all the time because of her relationship with Justin, but it doesn’t make it easy,” a friend of Hailey’s EXCLUSIVELY tells us.

“That Bible verse she posted is the way she feels, she wishes people weren’t always looking for the bad in everything and wishes that there could just be peace between people. She’s not walking around holding grudges or trying to throw shade and it just sucks that people interpret her that way,” the friend adds.