Shade! Justin Bieber obviously has watched Taylor Swift’s post-Lasik eye surgery where she had a melt down over a banana while drugged up. Now he appears to be making light of the singer’s ordeal.

There’s been some bad blood between Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift after his manager and close pal Scooter Braun — and Tay’s nemesis — bought up the rights to her entire album catalog in June. Now the Biebs appears to betaking a dig at the 29-year-old singer’s heavily drugged up condition after having Lasik eye surgery. Her mom Andrea had secretly filmed it and gave to Jimmy Fallon to play on The Tonight Show during her daughter’s Oct. 3 appearance. Justin mocked how a woozy Taylor wailed over a banana and wondered where it’s head was.

His wife Hailey Baldwin filmed her 25-year-old husband from across their minimalist kitchen during an Instagram live stream on Oct. 6. He was on the other side of the room when he moaned, “It’s not the banana that I wanted,” while Hailey could be heard laughing and saying, “That’s so funny.” He then grabbed at some fruit and yelled “It has no head,” similar to what Taylor said about the banana in her post-surgery video.

Taylor was absolutely blindsided when Jimmy played the video of her in such an altered state for all the world to see. Her mom had picked her up from the doctor and brought her home after the eye surgery, but the singer had no idea she was being recorded while on serious medication. Still in her goggles, Taylor broke off a banana from a bunch and then plaintively wailed, “That wasn’t the one I wanted” and started to cry, telling her mom she wanted a different banana. She started peeling it and when her mom said she’ll eat it if Taylor didn’t want it, she replied, “But it doesn’t have a head.”

📹 IG | Justin Bieber mocks Taylor Swift’s post lasik surgery video from @FallonTonight where she is upset about bananas on his recent Instagram livestream pic.twitter.com/Rwkh8E3KLP — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 7, 2019

3. I want "I'm not asleep, my mind is alive" on a pillow, a shirt, a phone case and tattooed on my literal eyelids. pic.twitter.com/Vt89VPjjDC — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 4, 2019

Taylor is later seen in bed trying to eat the banana, but her hand-eye coordination skills hadn’t come back and she was fumbling to get it in her mouth. When she seemed to be dozing off, Taylor told her mom “I’m not asleep, my mind is alive.” After Jimmy aired the clip, Taylor was aghast, telling him “I’m sorry, I can’t think about anything else,” and barely able to go on to discuss her then-upcoming Oct. 5 Saturday Night Live musical guest appearance.