Tyga Likes Kylie Jenner’s Sexy Pic Amidst Rekindled Romance Rumors — See Evidence

Tyga showed Kylie Jenner some Instagram love, after his ex shared photos of her figure-hugging fit on Oct. 7! That’s just one day after the former lovers partied at the same night club in West Hollywood.

Hello Monday — and hello to Tyga’s Instagram like! The rapper’s ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 22, kicked off the week by sharing photos of her all-denim set to Instagram on Oct. 7, which featured a cropped jacket that gave a peek at her trim waist, and jeans that hugged her voluptuous derriere. Tyga was among the more than 8.7 million people to “like” the post of his former flame, who reportedly broke up with Travis Scott. For proof, check this screenshot. Sadly, Tyga has since back tracked on his double tap, because his “like” is no longer there.

Tyga didn’t have to admire Kylie from behind the screen on Oct. 6, however. On early Sunday morning, the two partied at the same West Hollywood hot spot, Hyde Lounge! Coincidence or a pre-planned meet-up? Well, Kylie arrived separately at the club with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 35, and the makeup mogul’s bodyguard. It’s unclear if Tyga and Kylie actually got their groove on together on the dance floor — or even talked.

Kylie also slammed rumors that she and Tyga had a “date” at a recording studio on Oct. 2, after photos showed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star with her friends Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine in the parking structure at the Sunset Marquis on early Sunday morning. Tyga was at the hotel’s recording studio during that time.

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” Kylie tweeted on Oct. 3 — and you know how rare it is for the youngest Jenner to clap back at rumors! Furthermore, Tyga was even seen with his arm wrapped around model Emily Hazelnicole Caro, 23, at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, hours after Kylie shut down rumors of a rekindled romance.

In another tweet, Kylie even assured she and Travis are still on “great terms,” and that their priorities were on their “friendship” and their one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Travis also shot down the cheating rumors thrown his way — so, it doesn’t look like Kylie’s running in Tyga’s circle as post-breakup revenge, or anything petty like that.