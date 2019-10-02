Breaking News
Kylie Jenner Visits Tyga’s Recording Studio At 2AM After Travis Scott Split Report Emerges — Pics

After a reported night of partying, Kylie Jenner and her entourage were pictured visiting the same hotel where the makeup mogul’s ex, Tyga, was recording inside a studio!

Get ready for a major plot twist…and blast to the past. Just one day after a report surfaced of Kylie Jenner’s alleged split from Travis Scott on Oct. 1, the makeup mogul was seen making a pit stop at the sight of Tyga’s recording studio. Yes, that same Tyga who was Kylie’s great love before their breakup in early 2017 (and before Travis came into the picture). Kylie was reportedly partying with her friends Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, 22, and Kelsey Calemine (“Father Kels”) at Delilah, a West Hollywood hot spot, from midnight until “shortly after 2 a.m.” on Oct. 2, Daily Mail reported. The entourage then piled into Kylie’s blue Rolls Royce and they headed to the Sunset Marquis, which just so happens to be where Tyga was working in the hotel’s recording studio, the outlet added! You can see the photos, here.

While Kylie wasn’t spotted once inside the Sunset Marquis, her friends Stassie and Kelsey were seen leaving the same hotel exit as Tyga at 3 a.m., Daily Mail reported! Meanwhile, Kylie supposedly left through a different hotel exit, one onlooker told the outlet (her pals also reportedly got into a different car).

