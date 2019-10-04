Breaking News
Travis Scott Breaks Silence On Cheating Rumors After Kylie Jenner Split: It’s ‘Simply Not True’

Travis Scott broke his silence on rumors he cheated on Kylie Jenner in an Instagram story on Oct. 4.

Travis Scott, 28, is setting the record straight on whether or not he cheated on Kylie Jenner, 22. The “Highest in the Room” rapper took to his Instagram stories on Oct. 4 to clear the air about rumors going around that the pair split because of infidelity on his end. “It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true,” he wrote. “Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

On Oct. 3, Daily Mail published a report claiming the reason for the shocking split between the pair, who share 19-month-old daughter Stormi together, was because Travis was hooking up with social media influencer, Rojean Kar, 27. Kylie took to Twitter the same day to comment on her and Travis’ split, writing, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi.”

