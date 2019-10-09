Spencer Pratt Shades Kaitlynn Carter After Cody Simpson Serenades Miley Cyrus In Hospital

Spencer Pratt is impressed with Cody Simpson’s hospital bedside serenade to Miley Cyrus. Now ‘The Hills’ star is using his Cody’s smooth move to throw shade at Miley’s ex Kaitlynn Carter.

It’s no secret that Spencer Pratt can’t stand his The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Kaitlynn Carter. He’s long blamed her for coming between him and his former pal Brody Jenner during the six years he was with Kaitlynn. Now Spencer is throwing shade at her via her former romance with Miley Cyrus. The 26-year-old singer is in the hospital with tonsilitis and got a visit from new boyfriend Cody Simpson, 22, who brought her flowers and serenaded her with his guitar.

In a video on E!’s Instagram page of Cody strumming his guitar to a bedridden Miley, Spencer left the comment “Yah Kaitlynn def couldn’t do that.” Fans absolutely loved it as his shade got over 1,800 likes and plenty of fan reaction. “goodbye this comment has me dead 😂,” a woman named Tay wrote while a user named Molly added “howling at this comment.” A fan named Alex wrote “dayum, shade lol,” while a woman named Kelly told him “@spencerpratt you’re fricken savage😂.”

Even before Miley and Kaitlynn began their six-week fling in August, Spencer was dissing her when she and Brody split just before her hookup with the pop star. ” On he and wife Heidi Montag’s Make Speidi Famous Again podcast on Aug. 3, Spencer, 36, said “I’m not surprised,” about the split. “I feel like I said it, maybe it hasn’t aired yet, but that he almost was like a hostage. It felt like he was trying to tell me, ‘Get me out. Get me out.’” He also called Kaitlynn “controlling.”

On a July 9 episode of The Hills, Spencer ranted “The guy is f**king clearly controlled like a f**king puppet,” regarding Kaitlynn. He added, “I love my wife, I love my baby, but I’m not a drone. You can’t control me. Kaitlynn doesn’t like me. In 5 years of them being together, they have a lot of parties and I see a lot of people at them and I’ve never been invited to one of them.” Well, Kaitlynn’s now out of the picture so maybe Spencer can repair his friendship with Brody.