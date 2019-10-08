See Pics
Hollywood Life

Joseph Baena Goes Shirtless, Gets A Kiss From His GF & More At Wild 22nd Birthday Party

What a party! Joseph Baena’s 22nd birthday was a total bash as he celebrated with a blow out pool party, documenting the whole celebration on Instagram.

Joseph Baena‘s birthday looked like a total hit! The newly minted 22-year-old celebrated with friends and his girlfriend, Nicky Dodaj, and documented the entire event in a carousel style Instagram post made on Oct. 7. “Joe’s gym open for business,” the body-builder captioned the post which featured photos showing all the festivities. The first — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — was unquestionably the cutest, as the snap featured Joseph holding up a paper that read ‘Joe’s Gym’ and standing behind his birthday cake while getting a sweet smooch on the cheek from Nicky.

The other pics in the post showed the entire birthday bash. Joseph looked like he rang in his 22nd in style, as he posed for a group photo with his buddies. It looked like a wild pool party too, as more pics of Joseph and his guests showed the birthday boy hula hooping, playing with water guns, hanging in the pool and more. Some of the photos even showed the birthday boy without his shirt on, revealing his sculpted pecks and abs. Finally, in case partygoers forgot whose special day it was, Joseph had custom straws made that featured cutouts of his face!

One thing is becoming more and more clear as Joseph gets older — he’s starting to look so much like his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72. On July 30, Arnold’s birthday, Joseph posted the sweetest Instagram tribute to his dad, featuring the pair training at the gym and the two looked so alike. “BIG happy birthday to the best training partner in the world! Love you dad,” Joseph captioned the pic. He really knows the way to dad’s heart!

Arnold also returned the favor with his own b-day post to his son, captioning a pic on Instagram from Oct. 7 of the two training in the gym, “Happy birthday Joseph! Watching you graduate from college this year and seeing you follow your passions has been amazing. You are a fantastic son, and I can’t wait for our next training session. I love you.” Here’s to more training sessions for Joseph and Arnold in the next year!