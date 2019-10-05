Cardi B, Kim Kardashian & More Stars Slaying In Sexy Latex Looks

Latex looks have become quite popular amongst celebrities, and these stars rocked the trend to perfection over the last several years!

It’s no easy feat to pull off a sexy latex look, but these celebrities have managed to slay the style! Cardi B was the most recent celeb to try out the latex trend. She hit up Paris Fashion Week at the end of September and stepped out in a number of buzzed-about ensembles, but her purple latex dress was the sexiest of them all. The look featured a super plunging neckline, which put the rapper’s cleavage on full display. The wrap dress featured a massive bow on the left side, and Cardi paired it with thigh-high boots that were the same purple color and material. She looked BEYOND amazing!

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has worn a number of latex looks over the years. At the 2019 Met Gala after-party, she showed off her curves in a skintight, blue latex dress, which featured a low-cut neckline. She also wore matching latex gloves and boots to complete the look. Kim rocked an even more daring latex look when she stepped out with Kanye West for a date night, though. Her red, latex leggings looked like they were glued to her skin, but she looked super fit and toned, despite the fact that they were skintight around her waist. She even paired the pants with a crop top to show how well they fit!

Nicki Minaj is also a latex fan, and wore a pretty wild version of the trend while attending the Video Music Awards in 2017. Her red carpet ensemble was a bubble gum pink jumpsuit, which showed off every inch of her incredible figure. She paired the look with major bling, so she most definitely stood out at the celeb-filled event.

