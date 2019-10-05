Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky were spotted getting close and appearing to have a great time together in Calvin Klein’s new 50th birthday video ad, which was published on Oct. 4.

Kendall Jenner, 23, and rumored ex-boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 31, proved there’s no animosity between them when they got close in a new Calvin Klein video ad! The ad, which was released in celebration of the brand’s 50th birthday on Oct. 4, showed the model and rapper in numerous clips throughout, but the ones of them together included a car ride and arrival.

In the scenes, the good-looking stars, who were wearing outfits with matching black and white designs, can be seen sitting in the back of a car having the time of their lives. A smiling Kendall first looks out the car window at what appears to be the legendary nightclub Studio 54 before A$AP can be seen sitting beside her as they rock out. He then hilariously lifts up her leg and pretends it’s a guitar by air strumming it with his hand as she laughs. The brunette beauty goes on to lift up her hand to his ear as she whispers something before they both get out of the car and greet a crowd of people.

A$AP is then later seen working out while wearing headphones as he bobs his head as Kendall, who is flaunting a white Calvin Klein sports bra and underwear set, is seen lying back on a sofa chair and smiling while holding up an older flip phone. She then takes a photo of herself on the phone before dropping it on the sofa and walking away. The camera then zooms into the photo, showing Kendall looking gorgeous, of course.

Kendall and A$AP’s appearance in the stylish ad is a big deal considering they were rumored to be dating on and off after hanging out on numerous occasions in 2016. Romance rumors came up again in Aug. of this year when A$AP was spotted attending Kendall’s brother-in-law Kanye West‘s Sunday Service event.

In addition to Kendall and A$AP, the ad featured married couple Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, whose scenes also made a lasting impression. The lovebirds were seen getting silly and sexy while goofing around and making out in the video. Singer Troye Sivan, 24, and model Liu Wen, 31, also made appearances.