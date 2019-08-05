Kendall Jenner Spotted Chatting With Ex A$AP Rocky At Sunday Service After His Jail Release

A$AP Rocky was spotted getting chummy with his ex-girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, just two days after his release from jail in Sweden. Kendall couldn’t stop smiling during their chat!

A$AP Rocky is celebrating his release from jail in Sweden by getting spiritual — and hitting up an old girlfriend. A$AP, who was freed after remaining in detention for three weeks following a bar fight, got together with the Kardashian Jenner family at Kanye West‘s Sunday Service event on August 4, and he looked so happy and relaxed. The “Wild for the Night” rapper, 30, was spotted sharing a laugh and chatting with Kendall Jenner, 23, during the day of music, dancing, and camaraderie. It was especially heartwarming to see the sweet moment, captured on the video below, considering the two dated for over a year.

Kendall and A$AP confirmed their relationship in May 2017 when they were spotted getting cozy at the Met Gala. Sister Kylie Jenner was technically the one to spill the beans; she took a pic of A$AP and Kendall embracing, with his hands on her butt, and uploaded it to Snapchat. And remember that infamous mirror selfie in the Met’s bathroom? Kendall and A$AP are cuddled up close, too! Their relationship eventually fizzled because, as US Weekly put it at the time, they “weren’t seeing each other a lot” due to their busy schedules. It’s nice to see that they’ve remained on good terms all these years later.

Before you start searching for vibes between the exes, keep in mind that A$AP was likely at Sunday Service to see Kanye, who publicly lobbied for his release. The two were later spotted chatting during a break in the music. A$AP was granted permission to leave jail and head back to the United States on August 2, rather than remain in jail while awaiting his verdict on criminal assault charges. A$AP and two members of his crew, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, were arrested on July 2 for allegedly initiating a brawl in Sweden’s capital, Stockholm.

The alleged victim, Mustafa Jafari, claims that the men harassed and attacked him after he asked if they’d seen his friend. A$AP alleges that Mustafa started the fight, and that they were acting in self defense. Should A$AP be found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison in Sweden.