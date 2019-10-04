Jennifer Lopez, 50, Goes Makeup-Free While Out & About In NYC & She Looks Incredible

Jennifer Lopez sported a completely bare face while out and about in NYC on Oct. 4, and she looks half her age!

Jennifer Lopez, 50, needs to give us her skincare routine stat! The mother-of-two may have just turned 50 in July, but she doesn’t look a day over 30 — even with no makeup on! J. Lo was spotted out and about on the streets of New York City on Oct. 4 sporting a completely makeup-free face, and we still can’t get over how amazing she looks. The Hustlers actress, who is receiving Oscar buzz for her role in the hit film, kept her look completely casual, opting for an oversized black Guess crewneck sweatshirt, bluish-purple snakeskin-printed leggings, and black sneakers.

Jennifer wore her long, caramel-colored locks in a tight bun on top of her head and carried her phone in one hand while strolling around NYC in between shooting scenes for her new movie, an upcoming romantic comedy musical called Marry Me, with Hollywood hunk and comedy veteran, Owen Wilson. Jennifer and Owen’s friendship actually goes way back to the ‘90s — in 1997, they starred in the film Anaconda, which is about a National Geographic film crew who gets taken hostage by a crazy hunter and forces them to join him on his journey of finding the world’s biggest and deadliest — you guessed it — anaconda.

To say 2019 has been Jennifer’s year is quite the understatement. Not only has she been receiving mad praise for her Hustlers role, it was recently announced that she would be performing at the Super Bowl in 2020 alongside fellow Latina artist Shakira. J. Lo broke the news on Instagram, writing, “This is happening. 02.02.2020,” while Shakira wrote, “It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage! 🤩🔥 @jlo #nosvemosMiami #happybirthdaytomeee,” in her own Instagram post.

On top of all that, J. Lo got engaged to her beau of nearly three years, Alex Rodriguez, in March of this year. The pair recently celebrated their engagement with a lavish party surrounded by friends, family, and loved ones. J. Lo’s twins, Max and Emme, 11, and A-Rod’s daughters, Ella, 11, and Natasha, 14, were also in attendance.