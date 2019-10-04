Jennifer Aniston is such a fan of the little black dress, but she changed things up during an Aveeno event. Her white slip dress showed off her golden tan and gorgeous honey blonde locks.

It’s always a treat when Jennifer Aniston steps out of the comfort zone of wearing black outfits to events. She went with a super sunny California girl look when she attended an Aveeno Microbiome panel discussion in Los Angeles on Oct. 4. The timeless 50-year-old looked oh so chic in a white slip dress with tiny straps. It showed off her tanned and toned arms and made the blonde highlights in her enviable head of hair absolutely pop.

With the effortless style of the dress and her perfect skin, Jen skipped out on accessorizes with the exception of a watch and a silver ring. Jennifer became an Aveeno spokesperson and the face of the brand in 2013 and it’s easy to see why. At 50 she’s so stunning and her skin is that of a woman half her age.

In the September issue of InStyle — which Jen was featured on six different cover photos — she revealed that her late mother was the one who got her hooked on skin care at a young age. “I think it’s because my mom told me to start moisturizing when I turned 15,” she told the publication and it was an easy choice to rep for Aveeno as she’s used their products for 35 years. “I’ve been using Aveeno since I was a teenager,” she added.

Fans will get to see Jen’s gorgeous skin again up close as she makes her return to episodic television in November with the debut of The Morning Show on Apple Plus’ streaming service. Not only is she the star alongside pal Reese Witherspoon, 42, she’s also the boss as the ladies are executive producing the series. Jen plays the role of a national morning news show anchor who has to fight to keep her job when her longtime on-air colleague played by Steve Carell gets fired. And who her competition? Reese of course, as a fiery reporter who is new to her network that is looking to make her a star. It’s a quasi-TV reunion for the ladies, as Reese guest starred on Friends in 2000 as Jennifer’s character Rachel Green’s spoiled little sister Jill.