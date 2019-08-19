The first full trailer for ‘The Morning Show’ reveals big changes are ahead for Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. Jennifer’s character faces a major crisis after her co-host’s scandal.

The first moments of The Morning Show trailer show Jennifer Aniston’s character, Alex Levy, going live on the air to announce the firing of her longtime co-host, Mitch Kessler, played by Steve Carell. “She’s throwing me under the bus,” Mitch says, before destroying his TV. Now that her co-host is out of the picture, the people behind the scenes appear to want to push Alex out. “Her sell-by date expired years ago,” Billy Crudup’s character, Cory Ellison, says.

That’s when Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson comes into the picture. “I don’t fit the mold,” Bradley admits. Bradley’s not afraid to tell people the truth. “Your show sucks,” Reese tells producer Chip Black, played by Mark Duplass. Alex and Bradley later go face-to-face on air. “Most people want to trust that the person that is telling them about the world is an honest person,” Reese’s character says to an emotional Alex. She hesitates before saying, “Like you.”

Alex is lost without her co-host and breaks down in tears in front of him. “You stole my life. You left me in the woods with a pack of wolves,” she cries to Mitch. She aims to “control the narrative so I am not written out of it.” Bradley claims that she doesn’t want Alex’s job. Alex quickly claps back, “Oh, honey. Bullsh*t.”

The final seconds show Alex telling the men how things are going to play out moving forward. “The part you guys never seem to realize is that you don’t have the power anymore. And frankly, I’ve let you bozos handle this long enough. We are doing this my way,” she says. The Morning Show will debut this fall exclusively on Apple TV+. The series also stars Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Desean K. Terry, Jack Davenport, and Janina Gavankar.