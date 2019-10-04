Halle Berry, 53, Pours Water Over Her Incredible Body In Hot New Fitness Pic

Work it, girl! Halle Berry looked AMAZING in a new Instagram pic, where she made an earnest challenge to her followers to stay hydrated ‘everyday.’

Halle Berry, 53, took to Instagram on Oct. 4 in a post where the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress poured water all over herself for a fitness-centric reason. In her weekly #FitnessFriday post, Halle challenged her followers to always remain hydrated, doling out a lot of great information in the process. “We are made of 60% water, and replenishing that amount can have life changing effects on the body – weight loss, higher energy levels, better cardiovascular health, and younger looking skin,” Halle began the caption to her post. “So I challenge all of us today to drink at least 8 x 8oz. glasses of water a day, EVERYDAY, until next week. Would love to keep track on everyone’s progress, so let me know how it’s going in the comments of this post!” You can check out her #FitnessFriday post HERE,

Fans immediately accepted the challenge. “I’ll do it Halle,” one follower wrote enthusiastically, capitalizing Halle’s name in the process. “Count me in,” another commented before adding, “I workout 5 days a week, and I always have a gallon of water with me at the gym.” The actress has been posting on Fitness Friday for a while, and always has an inspiring photo to accompany it. Fitness is something Halle has really been celebrating, and she has a great reason. To commemorate turning 53, Halle posted a wet T-shirt selfie that left fans jaws on the floor. “Leveled up, Circa ‘66,” she captioned the post that was too hot to handle!

It’s hard to believe the actress is a mother of two. She gave birth to her daughter, Nahla in 2008, and welcomed her son, Maceo, in 2013. Clearly, Halle is aging backwards. A lot of it, though, has to do with her health regiment. “She starts her day with a big glass of water, about 8-12 oz., usually with a little lemon squeezed into it for flavor,” Halle’s trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, revealed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview on April 1, 2019. He also described her intense “hour to an hour and a half” workout, and shared the actress usually has “her breakfast and lunch combined.”

Of course, Halle is still keeping up that routine while working hard making movies along with staying fit and encouraging her followers to do the same. For her next project, Halle will star and direct the film Bruised. The actress will play “a disgraced MMA fighter who has failed at the one thing she’s ever been good at: fighting.” Fans will definitely have a lot more Fitness Friday photos to look forward to, as she prepares for her next role!