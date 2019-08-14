Halle Berry Celebrates 53rd Birthday By Posting Wet T-Shirt Selfie On Instagram — See Pic

It’s her party and Halle Berry can leave her bra at home if she wants to. In honor of turning the 5-3, the ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ star got wild with a wet t-shirt snap that left nothing to the imagination.

“Leveled up. Circa ’66,” Halle Berry posted on Aug 14, celebrating her 53rd birthday. In the pic, the Academy Award-winning actress posed in a wet, white t-shirt that clung to all her curves. With the words NO BRA CLUB across her chest, it was apparent that Halle was a member. While she did nothing to violate Instagram’s Terms of Services, she did reveal enough skin to show that she went bra-less for this sizzling pic (which you can see by clicking here.) Hey, when you’re a glamorous Hollywood icon like Halle, you can rock a wet t-shirt on your birthday (or any day, for that matter.)

Her fans clearly were happy for this visual “present” on Halle’s birthday. “Happy Birthday!🎉🎈 You look Amazing!!! Love the shirt.” “You definitely wore it better!!!🔥 Happy Birthday beautiful Halle” “I love when Leo’s show OUT! Happy Birthday” “Happy birthday beautiful!..,,,,, thanks for the visual” “Ageing like fine well.. Happy birthday” “Happy Birthday Halle, enjoy your special day beautiful!” “This pic just cured my malaria, depression n eye problem..” “Happy birthday sweat halle!!”

Is it hard to believe that Halle is a mother of two? She gave birth to daughter Nahla in 2008, and welcomed her son, Maceo, in 2013. Judging by this wet t-shirt photo and all the times she lit up the red carpet, Halle is one of those Hollywood stars that appears to age backward. Her timeless beauty has made her one of the most recognizable actresses in the world.

She’s also very supportive of her fellow actresses – at least, the others named Halle. When Halle Bailey, 19, was cast as Ariel in the live-action The Little Mermaid remake, Halle congratulated her name-twin. “In case you need a reminder… Halles get it DONE. Congratulations [Halle] on this amazing opportunity. We can’t wait to see what you do.” The Chloe X Halle star replied, “This means the world. Happy to share names with you.” “You are amazing,” replied Halle Berry. “THRILLED FOR YOU! #BlackGirlMagic #TheHalleLegacy”

While Halle Bailey is headed under the sea, Halle Berry is headed for the octagon. “Right now I’m training for a film called Bruised, where I play this disgraced MMA fighter who has to make her way back to the top for the sake of her son,” she told InStyle as part of the publication’s 25th anniversary. “It’s also my directorial début. My second act. I’ve had so many movies that didn’t turn out the way I thought they would. You realize that as the dancing bear, you have zero power. But no matter how this movie turns out, good or bad, I dared to take the risk to do it. That’s what matters.”