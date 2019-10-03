Kylie Jenner Smothers Baby Stormi, 1, With Kisses After Split From Travis Scott — Adorable Video

Kisses! Kylier Jenner gave her little girl Stormi a ton of smooches in a sweet Instagram story video, following Kylie’s shocking split from Travis Scott.

It’s all love over here. Kylie Jenner, 22, took to her Instagram story to share with fans a quick clip of her snuggling Stormi, 1, and giving the little girl a slew of kisses on Oct. 3. The Lip Kit mogul posted the video, with the camera facing her and Stormi, wearing a pretty floral shirt, in a selfie angle. Kylie used one of Instagram’s many filters to add freckles and pink, painted dollar signs to her little girl’s face. Then, Kylie went in for a smooch. The young mom’s hair totally blocked the view, but fans can tell Kylie is giving her little girl a ton of kisses, WHICH YOU CAN WATCH HERE, — so sweet!

Kylie has always made her Stormi a priority, and reiterated the fact today when addressing rumors amid her breakup with Travis Scott. After Kylie was seen visiting her old flame, Tyga’s, recording studio, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star broke her silence after rumors started to spiral. “The Internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” Kylie tweeted on Oct. 3 in an attempt to address the speculation. “There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is [our daughter] Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

While it’s great to hear their relationship is totally amicable, Travis and Kylie’s split did come as a shock to fans. The two appeared to be going strong after over two years of dating, but officially made their split public on Oct. 1, despite being single for a couple of weeks. The little fam made a unified appearance on Aug. 27 at the premiere of Travis’s Netflix documentary Look Mom, I Can Fly.

The family unit is definitely trying to make it work. Travis and Kylie have agreed to 50/50 custody split of their daughter as they navigate their breakup. While the sting is still their for a lot of fans who wanted to see Travis and Kylie make it work, they can rest assured that Stormi will remain the couple’s priority as they move forward.