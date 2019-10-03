Julia Roberts, 51, Shows Off Her Toned Legs In Pink Blazer Dress & Doesn’t Look A Day Over 30

The ‘Pretty Woman’ star is modeling in a new campaign for Italian fashion brand Calzedonia.

Julia Roberts is ageless! The 51-year-old is rocks a fitted pink double-breasted blazer dress with black tights in a new fashion campaign. The blush number shows off Julia’s perfect physique and toned legs, proving she looks just as good now as she did three decades ago! In one image, Julia pairs the outfit with a number of fun and patterned tights, including a black dotted pair, a funky houndstooth print and a fall-ready gray. She finishes the look with a sleek black leather bootie featuring a pointed toe.

The ’80s-inspired style channels her iconic Pretty Woman character, Hollywood prostitute with a heart of gold Vivian Ward. In the 1990 film, Julia stars opposite love interest Richard Gere, who plays suave and wealthy Edward Lewis. The photoshoot pays homage to an iconic scene in the film, where Julia’s character Vivian goes on a lavish Beverly Hills shopping spree, then peruses the ritzy area with arms full of shopping bags. In the new photos, Julia strolls the gorgeous streets of Verona, Italy — while the pink blazer dress also acts as a throwback to the white-button down version she wears in the film.

Julia’s signature blonde curls are styled to perfection with a voluminous beach wave as she strikes a pose in front of a sign Calzedonia sign — the name of the Italian label she’s wearing. Her neutral makeup accents her features, while her eyes pop with a bold black liner.

The mom-of-three‘s campaign is nearly perfectly timed with the milestone 30th anniversary of the film, which takes place next March! The comedy, directed by the late Garry Marshall, is often noted to be the movie that cemented Julia’s leading lady status. The successful film earned the then 22-year-old a Best Actress nod at The Academy Awards.