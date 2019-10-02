Mark Consuelos Showers Kelly Ripa With Flowers For Her Birthday In Ultimate Romantic Gesture

Never doubt the love that Mark Consuelos has for his wife, Kelly Ripa. The ‘Riverdale’ celebrated his beloved’s 49th birthday with a beautiful bouquet of breathtaking white flowers!

Happy Birthday to my Fave,” Mark Consuelos, 48, captioned an Oct. 2 Instagram post featuring photos of his wife, Kelly Ripa, throughout the years. This stroll down memory lane was in honor of Kelly turning 49, and the family photos Mark shared were adorable beyond words – which is why Mark focused more on the horrible fate he would have endured if he never fell in love with the Life With Kelly and Ryan host. “I’m really glad you were born…[b]ecause let’s face it, if you weren’t, I would’ve been married 3 or 4 times by now. Which would’ve been really expensive, not to mention the super tense parent-teacher conferences and all the awkward blended family holiday/vacations. Anyway, happy birthday sweetie.”

Hilarious. However, don’t think that this tongue-in-cheek IG post was all that Mark did for his wife on her special day. Oh, far from it. He actually covered their home in white flowers, and Kelly shared a picture of the massive bouquets to her Instagram Stories. “Best Husband Ever…” she captioned the shot of their NYC home filled to the brim with Mark’s love. She also shared the card he left with the flowers: “Happy bday eve. Love M (Not Madonna.)”

Mark and Kelly’s children also celebrated her birthday. Michael, 22, Joaquin, 16 and daughter Lola, 18, got their mother flowers. “Best kids ever,” Kelly wrote on Instagram. “love you three.” Best. Birthday. Ever.

After more than two decades of marriage, Kelly and Mark have shown that they know how to keep the flame of passion alive. As they’ve displayed over the years, they are unafraid of PDA, as they’ve been caught smooching on red carpets and seen making out while on vacation. Any public occasion is a chance for these two to get in some kind of affection. Even when Kelly looks back at old photos, she can’t help but gush over her husband.

“Tbt 1996, Capri. This is NOT the reverse of the old age app it’s [Mark] on our honeymoon,” Kelly captioned a July 18 throwback photo of her hubby. Mark, who was just 23 in the pic, looked like a snack. Kelly certainly thought so. She included the hashtags “#babyface” and “#daddy.”