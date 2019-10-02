Kate Gosselin Seemingly Accuses Jon Of Trying To ‘Destroy’ Twins Cara & Mady, 18: See Shady Message

Kate Gosselin posted on Instagram that she can’t wait ‘to see what lies ahead’ for her twins — before taking what seems like a pointed jab at her ex, Jon Gosselin!

Kate Gosselin, 44, has sent her twin daughters, Cara and Mady, 18, off to college — and away from her ex, Jon Gosselin. The mother of eight was obviously proud of her two eldest girls, as Kate and her other kids took a family trip in the new college tour special of Kate Plus 8, which aired Oct. 1. Kate shared images from the adventure, writing in an Instagram post the same day of the episode, “I love these kids fiercely.. and I don’t apologize for my tears. Times have been so tough and so needlessly unfair for them,” Kate wrote in her caption. “Despite it all, they’ve turned out to be such wonderful amazing human beings.”

Then things took a bit of a turn. As Kate continued her post, she seemed to take a pretty fierce dig at her former husband. “I cannot wait to see what lies ahead for each of them once they get away from those who have tried to destroy them versus protect them.” Jon hasn’t been active in his children’s lives, especially his eldest daughters. Despite the girls growing up before his eyes, things haven’t gotten better at all. The twins shed light on their tense relationship as far back as Oct. 2016, when Mady shared with People, “the last thing I have time for is a toxic relationship,” concerning her father.

Yikes! Mady doubled down on her comments, adding, “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.” In the years since their interview, it doesn’t seem like things haven’t gotten any better. Jon hasn’t given much of an indication that he plays a part in his twins’ lives. The last time he even posted on his Instagram about the girls was on their birthday — last year! And even then, it was a picture of text wishing the girls a happy birthday.

With Cara and Mady off at college, Kate and Jon are is still dealing with drama surrounding their other children and one another. The Kate Plus 8 star’s 15-year-old daughter and son, Hannah and Collin Gosselin, have been living with her dad since Sept. 2018, and with that rift in custody of their kids, tension between Kate and Jon is getting to a boiling point. Back on Sept. 18, Jon accused Kate of mentally abusing their 15-year-old son after putting him in Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute for two years! “I know my children have suffered abuse and I know one day they’re going to tell their own story,” he shared with DailyMailTV. Jon also added that as a result, Collin has been diagnosed with PTSD. “And sadly enough, I know what PTSD is. It’s really upsetting,” he added. This family drama is far from over.