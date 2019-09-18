Jon Gosselin Accuses Ex Kate Of ‘Abusing’ Son Collin, 15, & Giving Him PTSD: ‘My Kids Have Suffered’

Jon Gosselin accused ex-wife Kate Gosselin of mentally abusing their son, Collin, whom she sent to a behavioral health facility for three years. He spoke out in a new interview about the serious allegations.

Former reality star Jon Gosselin claims in a new interview that his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, mentally abused their 15-year-old son, Collin Gosselin, before sending him to live at a behavioral health unit for three years. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 42, who divorced Kate in 2009, said in an interview with DailyMailTV that “it’s time America found out the truth about Kate. She isn’t the person you think she is.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Kate’s rep for comment.

Jon didn’t know that Collin, then 11, had been moved to Fairmount Behavioral Health institute in Philadelphia, PA, until after the fact. At the time, Kate had full custody and he had no legal access rights; he only saw the kids when they were at their private school. One day, he said, Collin, one of the sextuplets, stopped showing up. The school administrators said he was being homeschooled. Days later, Jon claims he received a letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), stating that they received a report of suspected child abuse regarding Collin, and were investigating. It was Collin, Jon claims in the interview, who reportedly accused Kate of the suspected abuse, he says he later learned.

Jon states in the interview that he obtained a lawyer to fight for joint legal custody. Now, Collin lives with his father full-time. Jon claims that he has received “50 to 60” letters over the years about abuse investigations, and says he may never forgive his ex-wife. “Other than ADHD, which is extremely common, Collin has never been diagnosed with any known medical condition, there’s nothing wrong with him. But Kate sent him away, she couldn’t deal with him. He was alone for three and a half years with no parents, all locked up. It was inhumane,” Jon said.

Jon provided DailyMailTV with a letter that he says Collin wrote him from Fairmount on June 21, 2017, which he claims was “smuggled out” and given to him by Collin’s roommate. “Dear Dad, I’m not trying to trick you, but I still love you, I told mom I want to live with you. She said no,” the letter reads, scrawled in crayon. “But right? She can’t choose for me, I’m old enough now, I’m YOUR son, not hers. She was abusive to me after I left your house. I’m sorry, take this to court, because you’re my dad, my savior. And let me meet Colleen [Conrad, Jon’s girlfriend]. I’m counting on your to get me out of here: Fairmount. Daddy, I love you. Save me! Please come FAST. I love you. Help me. BYE.”

John also states in the interview that Collin has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), allegedly caused by the abuse. “I know my children have suffered abuse and I know one day they’re going to tell their own story. And sadly enough, I know what PTSD is. It’s really upsetting,” Jon says. Jon reports that while DHS did investigate the multiple abuse allegations, they ultimately determined the reports were “unfounded” due to lack of evidence, according to letters sent to him by the agency.

Jon describes a “pattern of abuse” by Kate, including “running a military-esque regime.” He claims that Collin’s sister, 15-year-old Hannah, in particular, was allegedly alienated by her mother before deciding to come live with her dad. “Hannah had had enough; she was always labeled the leader of the pack,” Jon explained. “She just got tired of being the leader of the pack and all that responsibility. She just wanted to be a kid. Kate targeted her. I mean who puts all that pressure on to someone that’s 12 years old? It’s a lot.”

He added that he fears that his other children — 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady, and 15-year-olds Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah — have suffered abuse, as well. “I do know what she’s capable of, whether it’s mental or physical. I have two kids in my house who left a whole pile of money behind. They left fame and money and came to my house. They left it all behind.”