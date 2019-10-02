Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Insane Plunging Swimsuit In Sexy New Video

Emily Ratajkowski is simply stunning in an ad for her swimwear line, sizzling in a leopard one-piece featuring an extremely low neckline. Her video is basically a masterpiece.

Another day, another smokin’ swimsuit worn by Emily Ratajkowski. The model and actress, 28, is all about making a one-piece swimsuit as sexy as possible, and she did that while modeling one of the new numbers from her swimwear line. Introducing the Grandview, courtesy of Inamorata! Emily’s suit is a lime green, animal print one-piece featuring a low, criss-crossed back, thong bottoms, and a seriously plunging neckline. The suit definitely isn’t for hitting the surf. One harsh wave, and it’s totally off! This is for lounging by the pool, basking in the sunshine, and being the envy of everyone else on the deck. You can see Emily’s sultry video from her Instagram, below.

Emily — obviously — has no qualms about showing off her amazing body, whether it’s on Instagram, by the pool, or just doing mundane things like picking up after her dog. Whenever Emily’s spotted walking her pup, Colombo, through the streets of New York City, she’s dressed to the nines. The model rocked a silk crop top, cinched just underneath her chest, on one of their walks on September 21. She paired the teensy tiny blouse, which was almost completely backless, with a pair of high-rise jeans from Re/Done. The jeans reached to her natural waist, showing off just how impossibly small it is right now. Plus, it was cinched in even more with the addition of a brown belt.

The Gone Girl star is all about baring her abs on date night, too. Emily and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 32, hit the red carpet for the premiere of Adam Sandler’s next film, Uncut Gems, at the Toronto International Film Fest, and she was wearing what may be one of her best looks yet. Emily rocked a maxi dress featuring a bra top and major cutouts all over her abs. So good!

Emily’s fans were enamored by her video. “Wow simply amazing you look incredible😘😍,” one commented on Instagram. Another wrote, “soo gorgeous fabulous @emrata 😍🔥😍❤️❤️❤️” Amen to that!